How DSTV is Scamming Nigerians paying for Premium cable services — Nigeria Today

How DSTV is Scamming Nigerians paying for Premium cable services
MultiChoice Nigeria seems to be operating an advance fee fraud. They are in a partnership with Quickteller to collect payments online from Nigeria. Several customers including a Herald Nigeria staff that pay for services on Quickteller, are yet to receive services paid for as of 72 hours later. Yet, DSTV Nigeria, fully aware of the […]
The post How DSTV is Scamming Nigerians paying for Premium cable services appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!