 How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments



Learn how to make money online. Click here

The 2018 edition of the Headies awards ust ended with Simi, Davido and Wizkid amongst the biggest award winners.



Well, Big Brother Naija 2018 contestants Tobi,Bam Nam, Nina, Alex, Ifu, Khloe and Ahneeka attended the event and here’s what glammed up photos.

See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018

Checkout their looks below;

The post How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.