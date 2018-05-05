How failed Dino’s Recall shook Kogi govt — Nigeria Today

How failed Dino’s Recall shook Kogi govt

We warned Gov Bello – Former Speaker

Govt has no hand in recall – DG Media

Okun masquerades communed with ancestors in protest

Father of late girl whose name appeared on recall list, threatens to take INEC to court

Former speaker of Kogi state House of Assembly, Umar Immam and his cotravelers

in rationality may be laughing off the recent ridicule over the botched

attempt to recall senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi west senatorial district

of the state at the National Assembly . This is because at the heat of the crisis last

year, Honorable Immam and others had counseled the powers that be at

Luggard house in Lokoja to adopt the option of ‘reconciliation’ rather than

‘recalling’ approach posture of the state government over a seemingly irreconcilable

differences with the embattled senator.

The former speaker’s advice was misconstrued to mean he was having a soft spot for Melaye by the hardliners of the new direction of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration. He

therefore drew their ire for disloyalty, and tagged as the

enemy of the government.

In the political maneuvering that followed, Immam was forced to resign from

the speakership. His loss was Honorable Mathew Kolawole’s gain.

Gradually, the recall process of Senator Melaye began to get the necessary

steam, notwithstanding

the hues and cries from the

enlightened community

which impressed that the

recall project is a waste of

resources and misplacement

of priority. For the hawks

in the corridor of power

of the state and their

collaborators, Senator

Melaye must be recalled

home, for his “excesses”. So,

the game of wits, intrigues

and permutations by both

parties to that effect started

gaining life from June 21last

year. Pronto, signatures were collected and submitted

to the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC),

to make good of their decision.

So, when one Cornelius

Olowo, a supervisory

councilor in Ijumu Local

government, said to be a

political disciple of senator

Melaye, but defected to “new

direction” government of

Yahaya Bello led petitioners

to Abuja office of INEC at the

second quarters of last year

with six loaded Ghana -must

-go bags, filled with register

of 189,870 signatures out of

351,146 total registered voters

from the district , seeking to

recall the embattled senator,

it became clearer that the die

is cast, and the ‘battle of no

retreat, no surrender’ to recall

the senator has actually gained

the desired force.

But INEC, the officiating

umpire which stood on the

tripod of section 69 and 110

of the constitution and section

116 of the electoral Act (as

amended) in the country

had wanted to process the

petitioners’ documents as

demanded, but for senator

Dino Melaye who stormed

the temple of justice to stop

any further move of the said

petition against him. He failed

at the Appeal court, and the

electoral umpire conducted a

signature verification exercise

in 552 out of 560 polling units in

the district on April 28, 2018

in line with the provision of

the law.

And at the early hours

of Sunday April 29, the

commission said the body

will not continue to process

the recall petition against

Senator Dino Melaye because

the verified signatures fell

short of the requirements

of law, to move to the next

stage.

According to Professor

Okonte Monti, the INEC

signatory collation officer, the

total register voters in the 7

LGAs ( Kogi, Lokoja, kabba/

Bunu, Ijumu, Mopa/Moro,

Yagba West and Yagba East)

that made up the district is

351,146; adding that the total

signature for recall : 189,870

and the total persons present

for Verifications is 20,868.

The collation officer added

that the total persons actually

verified is 18,742, (about

5.34%), saying with “this

verified signatures of 5.34%

of the total voters of the

constituency, the petition did

not satisfy the requirements

of law for referendum”, and

therefore the case is closed.

The build up to the D-day

was massive. Both the

petitioners and petitioned

never left any stone unturned

in order to achieve victory.

Though the government

had persistently denied

having hands in the said

recall process, but the body

language and utterances

of new direction managers

have betrayed their claims.

According reports, the

Governor has been roaring

that his refusal to share state

funds with Melaye triggered

their fight, not the issue of

nonpayment of workers

salary as being peddled by

the Senator. It was reliably

gathered that the governor’s

aides from the West flank of

the state have been playing

key roles since the struggle

to recall Melaye started;

and last Saturday, they

were allegedly adequately

mobilized financially to go

home and turn the table in

favor of the petitioners.

As the political appointees

left for their country homes in

the areas to effect compliance,

governor Yahaya Bello who

was away for weeks at Abuja

to attend to his ill health and

participate in the ongoing

political engineering of

his party, All Progressive

Congress, APC, had a

triumphant ride to the state a

day to the exercise, to boost

the morale of his foot soldiers

and fix the weak links.

He was said to have been

briefed of the water- tight

arrangement on ground,

and assured of victory on

Saturday. He took their words

and relaxed. The governor

never knew that the euphoria

of iron cast strategy/victory

so painted was short-lived. A

call to him at the early hours

of the exercise by spirited

individuals over the ongoing

at most of the polling units

gave out the signal at early

hours of the exercise that

the move might have been

bungled and the mission

aborted.

Until, he left for Abuja on

Tuesday, the governor was

said to have remains sober,

refusing to acknowledge calls

or receiving any of his aides

from that flank; not even his

most trusted friend in the

new direction movement

could get his attention.

