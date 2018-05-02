How I met late Pa Adesanya — Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

How I met late Pa Adesanya — Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday gave an account of how he met the late Pa Abraham Adesanya when he (Obasanjo) was about to contest for the presidency in 1999. Obasanjo gave the account in Lagos, at the 10th Memorial Symposium of the late National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain. Adesanya, a politician, lawyer, activist and deputy […]

The post How I met late Pa Adesanya — Obasanjo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

