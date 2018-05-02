How I met late Pa Adesanya — Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

How I met late Pa Adesanya — Obasanjo
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday gave an account of how he met the late Pa Abraham Adesanya when he (Obasanjo) was about to contest for the presidency in 1999. Obasanjo gave the account in Lagos, at the 10th Memorial Symposium of the late National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain. Adesanya, a politician, lawyer, activist and deputy leader of NADECO, a pro-democracy movement formed in 1994, died on April 27, 2008 at 85.
