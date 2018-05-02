How I Unwind Without Music – President Buhari Speaks On His Lifestyle — Nigeria Today

How I Unwind Without Music – President Buhari Speaks On His Lifestyle
While speaking in an interview with Aliyu Mustapha of Voice Of America in Washington DC, on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, opened up on his lifestyle aside from his love for cattle and penchant for newspaper cartoons as revealed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu in 2016. According to PREMIUM Times, the President gave Nigerians a sneak […]
The post How I Unwind Without Music – President Buhari Speaks On His Lifestyle appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!