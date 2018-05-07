How influential are you? Skorr uses A.I. to measure and improve social reach — Nigeria Today

How influential are you? Skorr uses A.I. to measure and improve social reach

Think you need to be a big brand to see how much reach your post had? Skorr is a new app designed for monitoring social media performance for both individuals and small businesses. The app also offers tips for improvement.

