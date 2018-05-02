How Little Hands Go Green Children Celebrated Earth Day [Photos] — Nigeria Today

How Little Hands Go Green Children Celebrated Earth Day [Photos]

By Staff Writer

To commemorate Earth Day which happens every 22 April, Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green organised an international children’s climate change conference held at Ntinda School for the deaf where school going children equipped themselves with information to help conserve the environment.

Schools like Otim Tom Memorial from Lira district, Aga Khan school, Mother Majeri attended the conference which was graced by government officials from NEMA and State Minister for Environment Hon. Kitutu Mary Goretti.

The Go Green CEO Joseph Masembe and the minister urged children to keep the environment conservation fight stronger than before.

