 How London Sabotaged Buhari’s American Visit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How London Sabotaged Buhari’s American Visit

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Opinion | 0 comments

By Tunde Asaju It is saddening, that the BBC, Buhari’s most favoured medium would join the bash-up. Yes, the gang-up aimed at destroying the unbeatable strides of our cherished son, the president who sees Naija with the eyes of Donald Trump – an amazing country. The wicked would translate amazing to mean many different things but Arewa sons and daughters know it’s an unprecedented endorsement echoed by jannah itself.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.