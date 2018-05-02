Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public? - TIME — Nigeria Today

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public? – TIME
|
TIME
|
Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public?
TIME
Yes. There is no official rule per se preventing them from showing public displays of affection. Grant Harrold, former butler to Princes William and Harry, told TIME that when it comes to hand-holding and moments of touching, it “depends on where the …
How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cost and who pays for the big day?
All the Details About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Post-Wedding Carriage Ride
Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother slams 'Suits' star in letter to Prince Harry
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!