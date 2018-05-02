 Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public? - TIME — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public? – TIME

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TIME

Are Prince William and Kate Middleton allowed to hold hands in public?
TIME
Yes. There is no official rule per se preventing them from showing public displays of affection. Grant Harrold, former butler to Princes William and Harry, told TIME that when it comes to hand-holding and moments of touching, it “depends on where the
How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cost and who pays for the big day?Metro
All the Details About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Post-Wedding Carriage RideVanity Fair
Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother slams 'Suits' star in letter to Prince HarryFox News
hellomagazine.com –South China Morning Post –Bustle –Us Weekly
all 608 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.