How OAU management failed to issue ID cards to students after allegedly collecting N17.5m — Nigeria Today

How OAU management failed to issue ID cards to students after allegedly collecting N17.5m

Facts have emerged on how Obafemi Awolowo University Management failed to issue identity cards to over 35,000 students of the university for the 2016/2017 academic session after collecting the total sum of N17.5 million from them. DAILY POST’s investigation revealed that the university has a tradition of issuing identity cards to students in the first […]

