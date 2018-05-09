How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos — Nigeria Today

How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos

The Oro Festival in Ikorodu on Tuesday paralysed social and economic activities and restricted movement of women in spite of the assurance given by the police and the traditional institution on free movement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women in the town kept off the streets while banks and other businesses shut […]

The post How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

