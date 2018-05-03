How Pa Adesanya rejected my presidential bid thrice in 1999 – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

How Pa Adesanya rejected my presidential bid thrice in 1999 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, recalled how late Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Leader, late Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, on three occasions turned down his appeal for support in the 1999 presidential poll. According to him, Senator Adesanya was a man of principle, who never bent the rules in his undertakings. He spoke in […]

How Pa Adesanya rejected my presidential bid thrice in 1999 – Obasanjo

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

