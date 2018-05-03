 How Pa Adesanya rejected my presidential bid thrice in 1999 – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today
How Pa Adesanya rejected my presidential bid thrice in 1999 – Obasanjo

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, recalled how late Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Leader, late Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, on three occasions turned down his appeal for support in the 1999 presidential poll. According to him, Senator Adesanya was a man of principle, who never bent the rules in his undertakings. He spoke in […]

