 How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of a student, Ifeanyi Okafor, by the police for allegedly refusing to yield to a N500 bribe demand. According to a report by punch metro, The House said the police shot Okafor on February 9, 2018 in Okwelle, in the Onuimo Local […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.