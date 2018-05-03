 How to change course and institution during JAMB admission process - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How to change course and institution during JAMB admission process – NAIJA.NG

Posted on May 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NAIJA.NG

Learn how to make money online. Click here

How to change course and institution during JAMB admission process
NAIJA.NG
Sometimes prospective graduates gain admission into some of Nigeria's tertiary institutions and in the long run have a change of mind on the course they were offered or even the schools of their choice. If you fall into any of these group, there is no

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.