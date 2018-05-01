How to Fight the ASIC Mining Threat — Nigeria Today

How to Fight the ASIC Mining Threat
Defending cryptocurrencies against the centralizing forces of ASIC mining chips requires more than coding fixes; human governance is also critical.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!