How to identify suicide bombers, by Buratai — Nigeria Today

How to identify suicide bombers, by Buratai

Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai yesterday gave tips on how to identify suicide bombers.

Speaking during a visit to the Emir of Mubi in Adamawa State where suicide bombers struck last week, Gen. Buratai said the security situation had improved in the town compared to three years ago, even though there were still pockets of suicide attacks.

He said: “This is the time we should reflect on what went wrong and ensure it does not happen again.

“The situation requires vigilance. Suicide bombers disguise in different ways. People can identify them by the abnormal way they dress.

“Therefore, people should be vigilant. Because of improvement in security situation people have relaxed, but it is now they should reflect on their past mistakes.

“There should be continued relationship with security agencies and provision of necessary information.”

He assured that security agencies would continue to ensure that suicide bombers did not have access to the community, but if they did, they would be apprehended before causing havoc.

He also spoke on the need for synergy between the military and traditional institution.

The Emir of Mubi Alhaji Abubakar Ahmadu said the Emirate Council and security agencies had identified the loopholes in security that led to the recent suicide bomb blast in the town.

The Emirsaid more than 20 people died in the incident, while over 50 others sustained injuries in the twin explosions at different locations in Mubi on May 1.

The traditional ruler described the incident as unfortunate and assured that it would not happen again.

He said: “After the unfortunate suicide bomb blast, immediately I summoned all my council chiefs and the local government chairman.

“I assure you things will change as we have already identified the loopholes and we shall address them.”

