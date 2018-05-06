How To Meet Women When You Are Travelling Alone — Nigeria Today

How To Meet Women When You Are Travelling Alone

As humans, we are innately gluttonous and greedy for human interaction, be it touch, dialogue, validation and competition, which is why we crave to talk and interact especially when we are travelling alone.

Furthermore, the fact that we live in an evermore hyper-connected, almost borderless world that the only division we seem to have now is just by our native tongues. This fact means we are seldom alone or devoid of human interaction.

Even when we find ourselves travelling “alone,” It’s easy quite easy to meet other people. Whether you are traversing the globe solo or doing so with friends, you have everybody to meet and a million ways to meet them—especially virtually.

However, approaching women, in particular, can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have your confidence-boosting buddies close by.

So how do you meet women when you are travelling alone, without resorting to apps like Tinder? Try the following…

Send a drink over

While this move might sound cliche, the reason why it is still around is because it works! Find yourself a popular bar in the area that isn’t so loud that you won’t be able to hold an audible conversation.

Brin g along your phone or any other thing that can help to keep you busy. When you spot a woman you’re into, have the bartender send her a drink. Even if she’s not into you, she’ll likely feel obliged to come thank you and make small talk until her friends swing by.

Check into a social hotel instead of a private room

If you’re traveling alone, consider staying in a hostel or a more social hotel, where you’re bound to meet other solo travelers who are also looking to meet people.

If you’re in a hostel, and don’t mind a possible snoring symphony, staying in a shared dorm room will introduce you to (female!) roommates who might be interested in exploring the city with you. Make a plan to go sightseeing or something outdoorsy that day and invite them to come along.

Join a group tour that aligns with your interests.

The simple truth is that humans tend to converge and convene over shared interests. That means if you choose an activity that intrigues you—such as sightseeing, a group hike, a cooking lesson or something else entirely—you’re bound to meet women who have similar likes.

This alone makes for easy conversation, since you already have topics to discuss, like the last time you tried cooking a particular meal thay you would love to make her sometime or places you have visited that has similar views with what you are seeing that you hope to visit again with her sometime.

Volunteer for a worthy cause.

While travelling, do your best to volunteer and get involved with anything that is of interest in the new plaxe wgere you are. You’re likely to meet women with similar values as you while volunteering, since they’re spending their free time the same way you are.

Leave your phone behind.

Meeting women regularly means messaging strangers on smart phone apps these days, but leaving the phone behind could actually introduce you to a world of women—in real life.

The science behind this is simple: You’ll have an easier time meeting women and making candid connections when you’re not stuck with your nose buried in emails, texts, Facebook notifications, Instagram direct messages, whatever it is.

Leaving your phone behind will actually force you to ask for directions or recommendations; which is actually the perfect excuse to talk to a woman you find attractive.

