How To Travel Like Royalty Even When You Don’t Have The Means — Nigeria Today

How To Travel Like Royalty Even When You Don’t Have The Means

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, getting upgrades and other perks without actually having the means are always welcome. How do so many people travel and fly like royalty when you have no damn idea who they are?

To get how some people are able to travwl royalty even though they are like a lot of us, some luxury travel consultants provided some life hacks that not very many people know about. These travel hacks are to help ordinary people like you and I save a lot of money, and travel like tge royalty we truly are.

Check For Flights Through Private Mode

When looking at flights, make sure to check through a private or unrecognized browsing mode. This means that it’ll look like you haven’t visited that website before.

If you continuously go back and check prices for flights, a lot of the times, airlines will track your visits and the price will go up! Browsing in private mode means you can check as many times as you want and they’ll never know you’re a returning visitor.

Give The Ticketing Agent A Gift

Giving a small gift such as a box of chocolates or souvenir to thank the ticketing agent for their service before the flight takes off will pay off positively for you. You’d be surprised how far a little gesture like this goes!

The same goes for the flight attendants—with a simple thank you gift, you will be receiving attention worthy only of people in first or business class in economy.

Dont call To Reschedule

If you’re late for a flight and think you might miss it, don’t call the airline to reschedule. If you do, you’ll definitely get hit with a change fee for a non-refundable fare by the phone agent. Instead, just show up at the gate and be really nice.

A lot of the time, the gate agent may just bump you onto the next flight without charging a fee.

Use a virtual private network (VPN)

One of the closely guarded secrets that online retailers have is that they charge different prices according to your geographic location. Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to connect to a remote network and change your IP address (your device’s unique identifier online).

This means that you can surf as if you were in another, cheaper location and find great savings on rental cars and flights.

