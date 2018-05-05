 How we feed 7.6m children daily – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today
How we feed 7.6m children daily – Osinbajo

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

By Ayodeji Alabi Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday said that about 7.6 million children in 22 states across the country were being fed daily under the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP). Osinbajo made this known in Akure during an interactive session with beneficiaries of the NHGSFP and inspection of the N-Power Programme […]

