 How Zolile Khumalo Ex Boyfriend Shot Her Dead Inside Her Room Because She Broke Up With Him — Nigeria Today
How Zolile Khumalo Ex Boyfriend Shot Her Dead Inside Her Room Because She Broke Up With Him

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been shot dead in front of her roommate allegedly by an ex-boyfriend. The Student Representative Council at the Durban institution says the woman was killed on Tuesday night. It’s understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least […]

