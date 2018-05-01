HR and Office Manager Job at IROKOtv — Nigeria Today

HR and Office Manager Job at IROKOtv
IROKO is Africa’s leading entertainment technology company. Launched in 2010, by Jason Njoku and Bastian Gotter, it is one of the most talked about African…
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Jobzilla Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!