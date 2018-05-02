 Hugo Boss sales boosted by North, Latin America and China - Financial Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hugo Boss sales boosted by North, Latin America and China – Financial Times

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

Hugo Boss sales boosted by North, Latin America and China
Financial Times
Hugo Boss, the German fashion house, has got off to a promising start of the year with sales in the first quarter rising by 5 per cent — in currency adjusted terms — thanks to a pick up in sales in North and Latin America and in China. Mark Langer
Hugo Boss sales helped by rebound in China and AmericasReuters
Hugo Boss reports company sales rise of 7 percent in Q1FashionUnited India
Hugo Boss profit up on lower expensesMarketWatch
Nasdaq
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.