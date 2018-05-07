Husband gets 5 strokes of cane for divorcing wife — Nigeria Today

Husband gets 5 strokes of cane for divorcing wife

A Sharia Court sitting at Magajin Gari in Kaduna on Monday ordered that one Idris Sai’du be given five strokes of cane for violation of the Islamic Law on divorce. The judge, Mallam Dahiru Lawal also ordered the man to pay N5,000 to Hauwa Abdullah, his wife for abandoning her and wasting her time for so long. The judge, who was irked at the respondent’s pronouncement of “I divorce my wife three times,” said it was not in line with Islamic practice.

