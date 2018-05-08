 I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

I am gonna win the Grammys one day.. mark this date – Tekno brags
Information Nigeria
For decades now, Nigerian singers have always been promising, vowing and all to bring a Grammy home to the country but no one seems to have bagged the accolade. When Nigerian singer, Tekno recently joined the train of these artistes promising to win a …

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.