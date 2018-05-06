I am not in politics to amass wealth – President Buhari — Nigeria Today

I am not in politics to amass wealth – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not in politics for fun, frivolity, or to amass wealth, Punch reports.

The president said this while he spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC)‘s Ward Congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School, Daura, Katsina State.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, released a statement containing the president’s speech at the event.

The president said after his forceful retirement from the army, he watched and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness and justice. He said:

I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth. I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference in the lives of our people. After my retirement from the army or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice and inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives. After going to the court many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, and going up to the Supreme Court, I concluded that ultimately, it is God who determines who will win elections, and in 2015 I got here.

