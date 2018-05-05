I Dance, But I’m Also A Deep Thinker – Senator Adeleke — Nigeria Today

I Dance, But I’m Also A Deep Thinker – Senator Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke, who replaced his late elder brother, Isiaka Adeleke in the senate, in this interview with ADEOLA BALOGUN, talks about his social and political life.

When asked why he like dancing at events and even in churches, he said:

Don’t you also dance in church and when you have joyous occasions? Well, I dance because I am happy and grateful to God. I am not a pretentious person but the dancing aspect is just a minor aspect of me. I am a deep thinker and solution-finder. For example, in one of my recent visits to one of the local governments in my senatorial district, I came into contact with a group of retirees who said they had always wanted to meet with me because I always exude joy and confidence. These were senior citizens who needed encouragement in their difficult situation occasioned by the failure of the APC government in Osun State. Of course I spent quality time with them and shared some of the resources God has given to me to make them even happier. That to me is the essence of life.

