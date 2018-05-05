 I Get Spiritual Attack Every Night – Sarkodie — Nigeria Today
I Get Spiritual Attack Every Night – Sarkodie

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Sarkodie has revealed that he gets spiritually attacked every night because he’s the biggest musician but because he serves a living God, the plans of the evil one never succeed. Sarkodie made this revelation in a freestyle song titled ‘Çoming Up’–A song he released to address questions that most up and coming rappers usually ask […]

The post I Get Spiritual Attack Every Night – Sarkodie appeared first on Ngyab.

