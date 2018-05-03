I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship – Nigerian Entertainment Today
I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship
Chux Odoh · Save. Read more. Nigerian ace comedian and United Nations Youth Ambassador, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye is currently in search for a young man who made his way to grab him on stage at Harrysong's Warri concert in Warri on …
I Go Dye offers lucky youth scholarship through university
Comedian I Go Dye offers scholarship to young man who interrupted his concert
