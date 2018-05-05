I Got My BIG Bum From My Mother – Biodun Okeowo - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

I Got My BIG Bum From My Mother – Biodun Okeowo – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I Got My BIG Bum From My Mother – Biodun Okeowo
Information Nigeria
Biodun Okeowo has said she got her BIG bum from her mother and wants people to stop calling her OMO BOOTY, saying her nickname is actually OMO BUTTY which she got from a movie that shot her to limelight. The actress says, for doubting thomases they can …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!