I have no link with APC secretariat attack – Sen. Abe — Nigeria Today

I have no link with APC secretariat attack – Sen. Abe

A member of National Assembly, Sen. Magnus Abe, has denied allegations that his supporters were responsible for the attack on All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat on Friday in Port Harcourt. Some persons suspected to be supporters of the senator allegedly attacked and vandalised property at the party’s secretariat in protest on allegations of high-handedness by the leadership of the party in the state.

