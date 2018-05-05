I have no regrets making late Bola Ige minister – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

I have no regrets making late Bola Ige minister – Obasanjo

Former president, Chief

Olusegun Obasanjo has

spoken about how Yorubas

refused to vote for him for

presidency in 1999 saying

Senator Abraham Adesanya,

the late Afenifere leader made

it so.

Obasanjo spoke in Lagos at

the 10th memorial anniversary

lecture in Adesanya’s honour.

Obasanjo said he met the

late Afenifere leader to seek

his support when he was

contesting for president but

Adesanya was consistent in

his rejection. He said: “I did

not know Pa Adesanya in my

early days or in his early days

in politics.

I came to know him when I

was going into politics myself.

So, of course, of necessity, the

paths of politicians do cross.”I

persuaded myself, as I was

persuaded, to vie for the post

of president. And I decided

to consult leaders all over the

country, and one of the leaders

I had to meet was Pa Abraham

Adesanya.”I remember I got

his home address and phoned

him. I think the first day I

called on him that would be

about 10pm.

But he was waiting for me

and he received me very, very

warmly. That was also the

first occasion where I met his

daughter, Modupe Adelaja,

who went on to become one

of my ministers. “When I

met Pa Adesanya, he did not mince words at all and went

straight to ask why I came as

I am not with the ‘Afenifere

and NADECO’ group. “I told

him, ‘I don’t know who is the

‘us’ you are talking about.

But, you’re a politician and I

am going into politics, and as

a well-born and bred Yoruba

boy, I have to pay homage to

you, I have to consult you.

’“Pa Adesanya said,

‘Hmm… but, I will not support

you.’“I said, ‘well, alright, but

all the same, it must be my

duty and responsibility to

inform you, to let you know

that I have been persuaded

and I’m going into this. So,

we parted. As I went on in

the consultation, I met him

a second time and the same

thing happened. I told him

I came to give him progress

report and he said again, ‘we

will not support you’ and I

said alright. “Again, he asked

me why I was not in their

group and I told him their

group was alright but it was

limited, and I believe that we

should not be limited.

He told me again that they

will not support me.“I visited

him a third time; this was just

before the election. I told him

I came to give him update and

the third time Baba said ‘we

will not support you’. And

of course, as the results of

the election turned out, I was

not supported by the Yoruba

in the Southwest for the 1999

election. ”Obasanjo said he

went on to appoint Chief

Bola Ige and Mrs. Adelaja as

ministers without informing

Chief Adesanya that he had

appointed his daughter.

He said: “But then, Pa

Adesanya did not know how

his daughter, Dupe, became

a minister in my government

because I did not consult

him. On two occasions when

I visited Baba, Dupe was the

one who served drinks and

refreshments. “When after

the election I decided that I

was going to bring people

from parties other than PDP, I

decided to take Bola Ige and

Dupe Adelaja to represent AD

in my government and Baba

never talked to me about it

and I never talked to him

about it.

“Dupe played her role

— a dutiful and diligent

minister — and I have no

regret for taking Dupe and

Bola Ige as ministers in

the administration that set

up the present democratic

dispensation.

”Meanwhile, Obasanjo

reacted to report that he

has endorsed President

Muhammadu Buhari for

second term saying it was not

true. He said he has not and

cannot endorse failure. Recall

that Obasanjo had written a

letter asking President Buhari

not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a statement by his media

aide, Kehinde Adeyemi, on

Wednesday, May 2, Obasanjo

said he has not changed his

mind about his assessment of

the Buhari administration. He

said Buhari failed to redeem

himself during his visit to

the US where he met with

President Donald Trump

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

