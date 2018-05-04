 ‘I killed my love,’- 23-year-old Man smile and confesses in Facebook post (Video) — Nigeria Today
‘I killed my love,’- 23-year-old Man smile and confesses in Facebook post (Video)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A 23-year-old man accused of murdering his 21-year-old lover, Zolile Khumalo and boasting about it on Facebook, appeared upbeat and full of smiles as he makes his first court appearance on Thursday. According to News24, during his brief court appearance, Thabani Mzolo was dressed in a red hoodie and blue jeans, smiling as journalists took […]

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

