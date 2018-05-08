 “I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today
“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment

Otedola’s daughter, Dj Cuppy causes uproar on twitter after she tweeted that she left Lagos for london just to catch some air.



This did not go well with Nigerians as seen in their reactions below.

She Wrote:

Why is it so hot in London 😩 I left Lagos to catch small breeze! 💨#bankholidaysunshine

The post “I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

