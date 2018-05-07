”I Love My Boyfriend – Zodwa Wabantu Speaks Up About Her Relationship — Nigeria Today

”I Love My Boyfriend – Zodwa Wabantu Speaks Up About Her Relationship
Zodwa Wabantu has publicly declared her love for her boyfriend. If you’re looking forward to Zodwa Wabantu to set relationship goals on social media then you better be ready for a surprise. The controversial entertainer has set the record straight on her relationship with her younger boyfriend. She told Tshisa Live in an interview, “People […]
The post ”I Love My Boyfriend – Zodwa Wabantu Speaks Up About Her Relationship appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!