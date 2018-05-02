 I relied on Pa Adesanya, others’ advice during transition to civilian rule in 1999 — Abubakar — Nigeria Today
I relied on Pa Adesanya, others' advice during transition to civilian rule in 1999 — Abubakar

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State, said on Wednesday that the late Pa Abraham Adesanya was one of those on whom he relied on in piloting the transition to democracy in 1999. Abubakar stated this in Lagos at the 10th Memorial Symposium of the late NADECO Chieftain, Chief Abraham Adesanya, where he was chairman. […]

I relied on Pa Adesanya, others’ advice during transition to civilian rule in 1999 — Abubakar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

