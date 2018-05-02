I relied on Pa Adesanya, others’ advice during transition to civilian rule in 1999 — Abubakar — Nigeria Today

I relied on Pa Adesanya, others’ advice during transition to civilian rule in 1999 — Abubakar
Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Head of State, said on Wednesday that the late Pa Abraham Adesanya was one of those on whom he relied on in piloting the transition to democracy in 1999. Abubakar stated this in Lagos at the 10th Memorial Symposium of the late NADECO Chieftain, Chief Abraham Adesanya, where he was chairman. […]
