“I Was Angry With Engineer For Revealing Worth Of My Lekki House” – Alao Adekunle Malaika — Nigeria Today

“I Was Angry With Engineer For Revealing Worth Of My Lekki House” – Alao Adekunle Malaika

When Nigerian fuji musician, Alhaji Alao Adekunle Malaika, completed a house worth N200 million in Lekki, Lagos, last year, it instantly became a topic of discussion on social media. While some people argued that the house was not worth the reported N200m, others questioned the legitimacy of the musician’s source of income. However, in […]

The post “I Was Angry With Engineer For Revealing Worth Of My Lekki House” – Alao Adekunle Malaika appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

