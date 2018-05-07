I Will Be Traveling To UK Tomorrow, To See My Doctor – Buhari — Nigeria Today

I Will Be Traveling To UK Tomorrow, To See My Doctor – Buhari
President Buhari has publicly made it know to Nigerians that travelling to UK tomorrow to a medical check up. President Buhari stated this in a series of tweets. Read below.. I will be traveling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja […]
