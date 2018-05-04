I will conduct election in all wards, LGs – Ajimobi dares Court — Nigeria Today

I will conduct election in all wards, LGs – Ajimobi dares Court
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday declared that the local government election billed to hold on Saturday 12th May will hold in all the 33 local government areas, 35 local council development areas and over 600 wards in the state. This is despite a Federal High Court injunction which ordered for suspension of […]
