I Will Establish Small–Scale Industries In Urhoboland If Elected Senator – Rep Oboro — Nigeria Today

I Will Establish Small–Scale Industries In Urhoboland If Elected Senator – Rep Oboro

Delta Central senatorial contender, Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro, has stated that if voted in 2019, she will attract small scale industries to the three federal constituencies and eight local government areas in the district.

Oboro, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie Federal Constituency, who spoke during a visit to some council chairmen, councillors and PDP executives in Delta Central, said establishment of small scale industries will go a long way i tackling the problems unemployment in Urhoboland.

She explained that small-scale industries involved the production of matches, tooth pick, cellophane, pen, pencils, books, tissue papers, sugar, wine, eraser, plastics and other items requiring small capital to establish.

“I will use part of my constituency project allowance to establish small scale industries in the three federal constituencies (Ethiope East; Ethiope West, Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie; and Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu) in Delta Central and later to the eight LGAs”, she added.

Oboro, fondly called “Empowerment Mama”, stated that she was not going to the Senate as a learner but as an experienced lawmaker having been in the House of Representatives for two terms. “So I will be a ranking senator if I get there and, by His grace, I will be a member of the decision making caucus in the Senate”.

While appealing to delegates across Delta Central to vote her, the lawmaker noted that the PDP needs a popular and credible candidate with track records of achievements like her to enable the electorate across party divides in Urhoboland to vote for her in the general elections.

