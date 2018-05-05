I won’t stop negotiating for Boko Haram – Mama Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

I won’t stop negotiating for Boko Haram – Mama Boko Haram

The Chief Executive Officer of Complete Care Foundation and Human Right Lawyer and Boko Haram mediator, Barr. Hajiya Aisha Wakil a.k.a Mama Boko Haram has said she will not stop negotiating for peace with the Boko Haram insurgents in the bush.

The human right lawyer also disclosed that the Boko Haram who she calls her children will soon; all return home and surrender for peace.

Speaking at the commissioning of her multi-million naira office complex and fund raising of her NGO in Maiduguri on Saturday, Barr. Wakil disclosed that the Boko Haram insurgents were willing to give up their arms, assuring that they will soon return home.

“All my sons in the bush will come home and surrender for peace,” she said. She assured that she continues to support efforts to return peace to the troubled state.

“I will not stop from negotiating for Boko Haram to be granted amnesty and to be accepted by the people in the society. These are our own children and we cannot throw them away. We must accept them back if they decide to return home”, Barr. Wakil said.

She said her foundation; Complete Care and Aid foundation was established to care for the affected victims of insurgency including orphans and displaced and the vulnerable children, adding that her NGO is also intervening in the area of education, health care and psycho-social support.

Barr. Wakil thank all the people, government, organizations and corporate bodies for the support she has so far received for realizing her objective of establishing the Complete Care Foundation.

Over N100 million was realized at the event.

