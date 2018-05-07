 “I Wrote The Song “Assurance” For Davido” – Man Speaks Up For Not Getting Any Accolades (Screenshots) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

“I Wrote The Song “Assurance” For Davido” – Man Speaks Up For Not Getting Any Accolades (Screenshots) – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

“I Wrote The Song “Assurance” For Davido” – Man Speaks Up For Not Getting Any Accolades (Screenshots)
Information Nigeria
Davido has been trending ever since he won 3 Headies Award as some top celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate the artist. Still on the artist, a shocking news has just come up and its all about the singer's new single 'Assurance
I wrote the song Assurance for Davido – Young man cries out on FacebookNAIJA.NG

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.