Ibadan man attempts to murder stepson, puts him in chicken cage — Nigeria Today

Ibadan man attempts to murder stepson, puts him in chicken cage

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded one Ojo Rasaq at Agodi Prisons over alleged attempt to murder his step-son. Rasaq of Olomi Village in Apete area of Ibadan is facing a count charge of attempted murder. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jejelola Ogunbona, ordered that the accused be remanded at Agodi Prisons […]

