Iceland Captain, Gunnarsson: I’m Optimistic To Be Fit For World Cup — Nigeria Today

Iceland Captain, Gunnarsson: I’m Optimistic To Be Fit For World Cup

Iceland captain and Cardiff midfielder, Aron Gunnarsson is battling to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Iceland will take on Argentina in Moscow in their first-ever World Cup clash on June 16 before facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd and Croatia on June 26 in their other Group D games.

Gunnarsson underwent a knee surgery last week after sustaining an injury in Cardiff’s 1-0 win over Hull City, but he remains hopeful of leading his side

“I’m told if everything goes well I have a good chance of recovering before our first game in Moscow,” Gunnarsson said in an interview with grapevine.is.

“Time will make this clear, but I am choosing to be positive and optimistic.”

Gunnarsson whose season has been blighted by injury, has made 19 apprearances for Cardiff scoring one goal.

The post Iceland Captain, Gunnarsson: I’m Optimistic To Be Fit For World Cup appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

