IGP must obey laws, Saraki, Dogara tell Buhari — Nigeria Today

ABUJA–SENATE President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have told President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to obey the laws of the land.

The two presiding officers of the National Assembly who spoke to the State House correspondents after meeting President Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, condemned the treatment given to the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

They said the action of the IGP arraigning Dino on wheelchair was uncivilised and barbaric, adding that there was nowhere in the world that people were arraigned in a stretcher even criminals.

The two National Assembly presiding officers said that the 2018 budget report will be laid and passed this week, adding that if there should be any delay, the passage would not pass next week.

