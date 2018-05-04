I’ll unleash new dancing steps in Russia – Ezenwa — Nigeria Today

I’ll unleash new dancing steps in Russia – Ezenwa

Super Eagles and Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has disclosed his intention on how to make the fans happy when the FIFA World Cup commences in Russia next month.

In a chat with brila.net, Ezenwa stated that there is a special package coming from him to thrill the fans during the course of the Mundial.

“There’s a special package that will be coming from me, just to thrill the

fans when the world cup gets underway in Russia,” He said.

Ther former FC Ifeanyi Ubah shot-stopper noted that there’re things he will do that will make his fans remember him.

Ezenwa revealed that another special dance will be coming up from him at the Mundial.

The Goalkeeper, over time, has been known for celebrating Victories, goals with some stylish dancing steps from his near post.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will commence in less than 50 days, and Nigeria will be competing alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

