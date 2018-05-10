ILO to launch WESO 2018 — Nigeria Today

ILO to launch WESO 2018

By Victor Ahiuma- Young

THE International Labour Organisation, ILO, is to launch its flagship report, World Employment and Social Outlook (WESO): Greening with Jobs, on Monday, 14 May at 20:00 GMT.

It estimates how many jobs will be created globally, regionally and by sector, if sustainable policies are adopted. The report also covers job losses and includes policy recommendations aimed at further boosting job creation.

