Ilorin Trader Shot Dead For Refusing To Sell Cigarette To Gunmen — Nigeria Today

Ilorin Trader Shot Dead For Refusing To Sell Cigarette To Gunmen
Five gunmen killed a cigarette seller identified simply as MM, allegedly for refusing to sell the product to them. Eyewitness reports said that the fleeing suspects had rushed into the cigarette seller’s shop to buy cigarette. The seller was shot in the head in his shop at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, Kwara State by […]
The post Ilorin Trader Shot Dead For Refusing To Sell Cigarette To Gunmen appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
