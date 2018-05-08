IMF warns of rising African debt in spite of faster economic growth — Nigeria Today

IMF warns of rising African debt in spite of faster economic growth

Around 40 per cent of low-income countries in the region are now in debt distress or at high risk of it.

The post IMF warns of rising African debt in spite of faster economic growth appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

