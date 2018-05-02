IMN rejects murder charges against Zakzaky, Saudi meddling - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

IMN rejects murder charges against Zakzaky, Saudi meddling – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
IMN rejects murder charges against Zakzaky, Saudi meddling
Daily Trust
Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has rejected the murder charges brought against their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, his wife and two others by the Kaduna State Government. Speaking with newsmen, Dr. Dauda Nalado on behalf of the …
El-Zakzaky Protests: Shiite group take to Abuja streets again
El-Zakzaky: Shi'ite members protest in Abuja, demand his release
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!